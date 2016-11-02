Turkish FM: You aren't able to fight against terrorism in your country and now want to act like a hooligan?!

Baku. 2 November.REPORT.AZ/ "You aren't able to fight against terrorism in your country, and now want to act like a hooligan?!"

Report informs citing the Habertürk, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

Commenting on Iraqi Prime Minister Haideral-Abadi's statement menacing Turkish troops in Iraq, M.Çavuşoğlu said: "When we carry out response measures, then friendly countries say "we are already in a difficult situation, don't leave us in a bad condition". We say from the beginning, we haven't sent our troops to the other side of the border. Daesh may reach our borders. Moreover, there are 2 000 PKK terrorists on the other side of the border. PKK grouping was included in the list of terrorists of the world. Why don't you demonstrate the attitude towards Daesh also to the PKK, which captured lands in Sinjar and intended to take Süleymaniye? Our actions are against terrorist threats."

M.Çavuşoğlu noted that Ankara's activity in this direction is not aimed against the Iraqi government: "We also assist in Iraq. So why do you think bad? We state that Iraq is our friendly and brotherly country. Turkey is the main country supporting Iraq's territorial integrity. As for power, if you are powerful, then why you handed Mosul over Daesh in 6 days?! If you are so powerful, why has PKK been occupying your lands for year? You are weak, however, you speak eloquently and want to act as a ruffian. It has no meaning for us. We will take measures announced previously."

Notably, Haideral-Abadi has again demanded Turkish troops to leave Iraq. The PM said that if they will not leave the country, Iraq will force them.