Turkish FM: We ask United States to fulfill our two requirements

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Monday he believes that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will not make the same mistakes as the outgoing administration in relations with Turkey.

According to him, Turkey is a strategic partner of the USA: "Our partnership in NATO further strengthens this strategic partnership.

If we manage to reach an agreement with new US government, bilateral ties can develop mutually beneficial. We believe that the US government will not repeat the same mistakes.

Addressing Turkish diplomats gathered in Ankara for an annual ambassadors' conference, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey expects Washington to extradite Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) US-based leader Fethullah Gülen and to end its cooperation with the YPG, the armed wing of PKK's Syrian wing PYD.

The implementation of these two requirements is essential for the future of Turkish-American relations. In many regions Turkey and the United States have the power and opportunity that can show a positive impact. We believe in the importance of the protection of this cooperation."

Notably, on January 8-14 Ankara hosted 9th conference of Turkish ambassadors o "Towards 2023: National values and global objectives" conference. The conference will include a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, their recommendations on foreign policy will be taken. At the same time, the event's main topic of discussion will be the fight against terrorism.

The conference will also be attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta, now presiding in the European Union George Vella, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Tunisia Khemaies Jhinaoui, Foreign Minister of Finland, Timo Soini, DirectorGeneral of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Lacy Swing.