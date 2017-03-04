Turkish FM: "We can go wherever we want and meet with citizens, hold meetings"

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Sorry, but none of you can stop us, we can go wherever we want ".

Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish Foreign Minister Mövlud Çavuşoğlu said commenting on Dutch government that didn't give permission to hold a meeting on constitutional referendum on the meeting

"This is what Dutch officials have said: You cannot hold a campaign in our society". What does it mean? Where is your democracy, where is freedom, where is freedom of expression? You give us a lesson. Where is freedom of assembly" Sorry, but none of you can stop us. We can go wherever we want and meet with citizens, hold meetings", - minister stressed.

On April 16, Turkey will hold a referendum on amendments to the Constitution. Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, have not given permission to Turkish officials to visit their countries for election campaign.

Official Ankara said that, meanwhile, European countries allow to supporters of the PKK to carry out various actions against Turkey. Forbidding to hold such rallies which will not interfere in internal affairs and sovereignty of any state, is violation of democratic principles.