Turkish FM: 'No need to test our patience'

Baku. 14 December.REPORT.AZ / 'There is no need to test our patience. We consider necessary restoration of relations with Russia.'

Report informs referring to 'Corriere della Sera', Turkish Prime Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said commenting on Russian firing Turkish fishing boat on Aegean Sea yesterday.

'Undoubtedly, Turkey and Russia should restore reliable relations. However, accusations of Russian side is unacceptable, be continue negotiations with Moscow. Everybody should know that if we do not destroy IS, terrorists will destroy us. Turkey has always fought against oil smuggling', Minister emphasized.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attended international conference on Libya in Rome.