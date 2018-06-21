Turkish FM: Sometimes I am confused with Elmar Mammadyarov

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Sometimes we are confused with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov as we look like each-other."

Report informs citing the gazetevatan, Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said while speaking about relationship with counterparts from foreign countries.

"There are people whom we say “brother” in Latin America, Gulf countries. Sometimes we are confused by the fact that we are similar to Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov. I am asked questions about Azerbaijan at the meetings. Previously, I thought that it is because that I am Turkish. But then I realized that I was confused with Elmar. He was also asked questions about Turkey on the plane. We have a very good relationship with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov. The Chinese are very formal. But China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls me "brother", for a long time ", the minister said.