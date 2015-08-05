Turkish FM says fight against ISIS will start soon

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will start combating Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists inside northern Syria "soon," its foreign minister vowed Wednesday as he met US Secretary of State John Kerry in Malaysia, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

"Now we are training and equipping the moderate (Syrian) opposition together with the United States, and we will also start our fight against Daesh very effectively soon," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters at the start of the meeting with Kerry, using the Arab acronym for the terror group.

"Then the ground will be safer for the moderate opposition that are fighting Daesh on the ground," he added.

Turkey has been accused of symbolically striking ISIS so as to launch a war against Kurdish forces.

Cavusoglu and Kerry met at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of a regional security gathering hosted by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Washington has long been pushing its historic ally Turkey to step up the fight against Islamic State, something Ankara had until recently been reluctant to do.