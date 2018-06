Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has paid one-day visit to Iran on August 18.

Report informs citing Habertürk, the minister left Tehran for India.

According to the information, during Iran meetings, M.Çavuşoğlu has discussed regional issues, including the Syrian problem.

Notably, Iranian Fars Agency has spread information on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Tehran next week.