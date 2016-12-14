Turkish FM: Government forces and other groups trying to obstruct ceasefire in Aleppo

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ There was “harassment fire” in eastern Aleppo throughout the night despite a ceasefire deal being struck between Turkey and Russia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters on December 14.

Report informs, Çavuşoğlu said that Syrian government forces and other groups were trying to obstruct the deal reached to evacuate civilians and rebels from Aleppo. He will hold talks with his Russian and Iranian counterparts on December 14.

The deal on the evacuation of civilians and Syrian opposition fighters from Eastern Aleppo is “very fragile,” admitted a senior Turkish official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We have not tested the practicality of the deal yet. We understand that the concept of the ceasefire is being observed to a degree, which is pleasing. But the movement of buses from Aleppo to Idlib has not begun. We understand that they are selecting the wounded and the elderly to move in the buses,” the official noted.

The first civilians will be evacuated from the city before lightly armed opposition members, according to the official.