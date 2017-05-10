Turkish FM: Every weapon obtained by YPG constitutes a threat to Turkey

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Every weapon obtained by the YPG (Syrian branch of PKK terrorist group) and PKK constitutes a threat to Turkey.”

Report informs referring to Anadolu, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told commenting on decision of US President Donald Trump authorizing the Defense Department to equip "Kurdish elements" of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

"Both the PKK and the YPG are terrorist organizations and they are no different, apart from their names. Every weapon seized by them is a threat to Turkey. Earlier we informed the society that the weapons supplied to YPG were found in the hands of PKK in Turkey," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told.

Notably, the Syrian Democratic Forces coalition is under control of PKK. Its Syrian branches - YPG and PYD are key organizations.