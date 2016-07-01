Turkish FM: Erdoğan is ready to meet with Putin in August

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi in August before G20 summit. Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, this was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

"We discussed how to get back to the relationship after the incident on November 24, we discussed the full range of relations, trade and meetings of premiers and foreign ministers. The meeting had a very friendly atmosphere. We consider the meeting of the leaders in Sochi in August. Erdoğan is ready to meet before the G20 summit”, he said.