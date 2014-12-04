​Turkish FM comments on the Pope statement about opening of Turkish-Armenian border

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu commented on the statement of the Pope about the opening of Turkish-Armenian border. Report informs citing Arca Turkish news agency, Mevlut Cavusoglu answered reporters' questions on board on his way to Brussels. Turkish Foreign Minister also touched upon the Pope's statement on opening of the border.

"The statement about opening the border was simply the desire of the Pope. We also want the border to be opened. However, in the Armenian issue, Turkey always makes the first step but Armenia does not respond. Our offered hand remains in the air", said Mevlut Cavusoglu.

During his visit to Turkey Pope Francis said he hoped that the Armenian-Turkish border would be opened.