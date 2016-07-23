 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish FM: 'Azerbaijan took serious steps against FETÖ'

    'Somalia closed all FETÖ-related schools and gave a week's time to leave the country'

    Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Turkey has always informed the states, where Gülenist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) organizations exist.

    Report informs citing Habertürk, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

    According to him, several countries have carried out relative measures: 'But we observe very serious steps were taken after failed July 15 coup attempt in Turkey. For example, Somalia has closed all FETÖ-related schools and gave a week's time to leave the country. Azerbaijan and Jordan have also taken the same steps. Their activities are banned in Niger, too. Northern Cyprus has included FETÖ in the list of terrorist organizations. Some have fled to these countries, we will return them'.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi