Turkish MFA: 'Acceptance of Russian requirements is impossible'

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'If border violation does not occur, aircraft crisis will not happen.'

Report informs referring to Turkish media, Tanju Bilgic, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated as a response to Russian requirements.

Payment of compensation, required by Russia is impossible, diplomat said.

Deputy Russian FM, Alexei Meshkov put forward payment of compensation by opposite side for military aircraft, shot down for violating Turkish airspace as a requirement. A few days ago, Andrei Karlov, Russian Ambassador to Turkey proposed similar requirements: 'If apology, punishment of responsible and compensation of caused damage not ensured, none of Turkish statement will be accepted.'

On November 24, Russian military aircraft was shot down for violating Turkish airspace. After the incident Moscow imposed a number of economic sanctions against Turkey.