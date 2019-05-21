Turkish fishing boat attacked on Romanian coast

Three people were injured and five other detained as a result of the attack on Turkish fishing boat on the Black Sea coast of Romania, Report informs citing the Turkey's NTV channel.
No one is reported killed in the attack.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author