 Top

Turkish fishing boat attacked on Romanian coast

Turkish fishing boat attacked on Romanian coast

Three people were injured and five other detained as a result of the attack on Turkish fishing boat on the Black Sea coast of Romania, Report informs citing the Turkey's NTV channel.

No one is reported killed in the attack.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi