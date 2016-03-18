Turkish firm wins contract to build Moscow airport terminal

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey’s Renaissance Construction has won a tender to build a terminal and tunnel at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, Mikhail Vasilenko, Sheremetyevo’s chief executive, said on March 18, Report informs citing the Turkish media.

The choice of a Turkish firm is unusual because Moscow imposed sanctions on Ankara after Turkey downed a Russian warplane near the Turkish-Syrian border in November.

Vasilenko did not disclose the price or any other details, but Sheremetyevo said in January that the construction of a passenger terminal and a tunnel by 2018 would cost $630 million.

Building a cargo terminal, for which a separate tender is expected, would cost an additional $70 million, it said.

Turkish companies were banished from Russia’s construction, tourism and hotel business from January 1.

However, Renaissance Construction and Limak, the other Turkish firm which tendered, had submitted their bids from their Russian-registered subsidiaries, state-controlled Sheremetyevo said previously.