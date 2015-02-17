Turkish experts to check Russian military activity in Rostov

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ In the Rostov region from 17 to 19 February Turkish experts will check whether the Russian Armed Forces carry out military activity in the region.Report informs, it was stated by the RIA Novosti referring to the Head of the Ministry of Defense to monitor the implementation of agreements Sergey Ryzhkov.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation organizes inspection of a specified area in the south of Russia. for representatives of Turkish armed forces.Inspected area defined by the Turkish side, located in the Rostov region, in part - in the Krasnodar region and covers an area of about 14thousand sq km, Ryzhkov said.

He also said that in 2015 this is the second inspection, which is conducted in order to detect military activities.

Earlier, a group of inspectors from the control verification of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine began to carry out an inspection of the specified area in the Rostov region of Russia.