Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish embassy in the Libyan capital of Tripoli resumed its activity on January 30.

Report informs referring to website of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to report, the embassy had to ceased its activity after events in Libya and started to work in Tunisia. However, Turkish Consulate General in the city of Misrata continued to work.

Turkey's ambassador to Libya is Ahmet Aydin Doğan.