​Turkish Embassy to Moscow stoned - PHOTO / VIDEO

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ A group of activists threw stones at the Turkish embassy in Rostov Lane in Moscow.

Report informs citing the Russian media, about 500 people gathered this afternoon near the building of the diplomatic mission in the campaign organized by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).

Attributing their actions with Turkey's policy, whose military forces downed the Russian Su-24 war jet, the activists threw stones, eggs, tomatoes and paint cans at the embassy building.

As a result, some windows on the second floor of the embassy broke.

Protesters are holding the flags of Russia and Syria, various banners condemning the actions of Turkey.

The sidewalk on the opposite side of the embassy building was full of protesters. The movement of vehicles on the street was very difficult.

The Turkish Embassy appealed to the Russian law-enforcement agencies to ensure and strengthen security of the building.

https://youtu.be/79bhu-6LH_k