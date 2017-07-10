Turkish Economy Minister banned from entering Austria

© Sueddeutsche Zeitung

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Austria has banned Turkey's Economy Minister from entering the country to take part in the events dedicated to the anniversary of the coup in Turkey, an official representative of the Austrian Foreign Ministry said.

"I can confirm that Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurtz has indeed banned Turkey's Economy Minister from entering the country," Foreign Ministry representative noted.

According to him, a visit by the Turkish Minister to such events would be a threat to the public order and security in Austria."

Notably, last week, the Dutch government also stated the undesirability of Turkish Vice PM Tuğrul Türkeşvisit to the country for participating in similar commemorative events.