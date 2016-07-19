Turkish Deputy PM denies reports about disappearance of 14 warships

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek has denied previously appeared information about the missing of military ships after the attempted coup in the country, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Earlier, The Times reported that at least 14 ships of the Turkish Navy have not returned to their base after attempting a coup in the country.

According to the newspaper, at that time ships were on duty in the Black and Aegean Seas.