 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish Deputy PM denies reports about disappearance of 14 warships

    Earlier, The Times reported that 14 ships of the Turkish Navy have not returned to their base

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek has denied previously appeared information about the missing of military ships after the attempted coup in the country, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    Earlier, The Times reported that at least 14 ships of the Turkish Navy have not returned to their base after attempting a coup in the country. 

    According to the newspaper, at that time ships were on duty in the Black and Aegean Seas.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi