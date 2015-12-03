Turkish Deputy Prime Minister: Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan may sign a new agreement on oil and gas

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ "President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Turkey and Qatar have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding on the import of liquefied natural gas. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan to sign a number of agreements on natural gas and oil."

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister and Government Spokesman, commented on the idea "We can burn dung, but what the Russians will eat" said by citizen from Erzurum.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that as citizens said Turkey's export dependence on oil and natural gas is a reality.

"I hope we will not burn dung. Think about one issue: Those who want to export natural gas to Europe have to pass it through Turkey".