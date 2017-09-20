Turkish Deputy PM: Turkey will take sharp steps depending on outcome - EXCLUSIVE

© Report

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's position on decision of Kurdish Autonomous Region in northern Iraq to hold a referendum on independence on 25 September is firm and expects the decision to be abolished.

The Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag told the Turkey bureau of Report News Agency.

“This is a dangerous path and it is not right. Barzani is playing with fire. That fire will first burn Barzani and will later burn others. The right thing is to give up playing with this fire, submit to common sense, and cancel the referendum,” Bozdağ said.

B. Bozdağ said the referendum decision is a major threat to Iraq's security: "There are only Kurds living in Iraq, but Turkmens and other ethnic groups, so everyone in Iraq is in danger. This decision will not be in favor of Massoud Barzani. Turkey has expressed its position on this issue from the very first day. It's not just Turkey, but Iran, European countries and the United Nations are against this referendum. In general, all the developments in Iraq threaten Turkey's international security. Therefore, we are very sensitive to the referendum issue”.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that a meeting of the Turkish National Security Council and the Cabinet of Ministers will be held in Ankara on September 22 and decisions will be made: "Turkey will prepare alternatives to any kind of step because otherwise we can not maintain stability of country. Our position is firm, we are waiting for the annulment of the referendum decision. Turkey will take sharp steps depending on the outcome".

