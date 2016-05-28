Turkish Deputy PM: 'Statement that process of Turkey’s accession to the EU will last until 3000 is a shame'

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus considers the shameful the statement that the country will join the EU not earlier than the year 3000.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the corresponding statement the Deputy Prime Minister made in the Parliament of Turkey.

“If someone argues that the process of Turkey’s accession to the EU will last until the year 3000, it is not a shame for Turkey, and for those who voiced similar thoughts,” said Kurtulmus.

According to officials, European politicians should ask about what will happen with the current EU in 30 years. “We are fulfilling commitments on the issue of liberalization of the visa regime. However, I would like to emphasize that Turkey does not depend on the EU”, said Deputy Prime Minister.

On 22 May, the Prime Minister of Great Britain David Cameron said that with such slow pace of negotiations Turkey will join the EU not earlier than the year 3000.

In addition, the British Prime Minister criticized the Minister of the Armed forces of the Kingdom and a supporter of leaving the EU Penny Mordaunt. According to her, it is highly likely that Turkey will join the EU in the next eight years. It reminded Cameron that Britain, like any country-member of the Union, have the right of veto on the accession of the new state.

The current Turkish leadership considers EU membership a strategic goal for the country. While Ankara has regularly criticized Brussels for being too rigid requirements of Turkey, in particular, in the negotiations on visa liberalization.