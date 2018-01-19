Turkish Defense Minister: We will carry out anti-terror operation in Syria

© AA

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will carry out military operation against the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria's Afrin and clear all terror elements from northern Syria.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said Friday.

According to him, all necessary steps are taken to reduce the probable losses of the Turkish army: "This issue will be at the center of attention at all stages of operations.The threat to Turkey is growing day by day.That's why this operation will take place and the fight against terrorists will come true”.

Defense Minister confirmed antiterrorist operation to be held in Afrin but he did not disclose his history: All the necessary measures are taken in that area.All the terrorist lines in northern Syria will be eliminated.There is no other choice”.

Canikli stressed that everyone is aware of Russia's support to Bashar Assad regime in Syria:"That's why the regime cannot realize what it says alone. This move should not be treated as a thought of the regime. These are the issues to be discussed at the negotiating table”.