Turkish defense minister: Our servicemen attacked by Assad regime aircraft

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We have determined that an aircraft, attacked our servicemen, belongs to Bashar al-Assad's regime, investigations are underway regarding where UAV was produced."

Report informs, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Işık told Habertürk.

According to the minister, aircraft is of L-39 Albatros type.

Notably, 3 Turkish soldiers were martyred, 7 injured in attack to the troops on November 24, in Al-Bab, Syria, where Fırat Kalkanı (Euphrates Shield) operation underway. No state or terror organization claimed responsibility for the attack.

Commenting on the air strike to the Turkish troops in Syria, Russian FM Sergei Lavrov said that the attack was carried out neither by Russia nor Bashar al-Assad's air forces in Syria.