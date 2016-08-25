Turkish Defense Minister: 'Fırat kalkanı' operation has two targets

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ 'Fırat kalkanı operation has two targets: to ensure security of our borders and prevent PYD and YPG existence in the territory'.

Report informs, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Işık told to NTV responding to 'How long will the operation last'.

'Unfortunately, there is no authority in Syria at present. Turkey decisively supports preservation of the territorial integrity of Syria. Yesterday Jarabulus has been liberated from the ISIS, currently, cleaning operation is being carried out in the territory. Turkey provides support for the Free Syrian Army. The army is continuing the operation', he added.

According to him, no member of Jarabulus staff of the Turkish Armed Forces was injured during the 'Fırat kalkanı' (Euphrates Shield) operation.