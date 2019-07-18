Turkish defense industry minister comments on US decision

“We expect official withdrawal of Turkey from the F-35 program," President of Defence Industries of Turkey Ismail Demir said commenting on the US decision on F-35 fighters.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Ismail Demir said the move was unilateral and not in line with the agreement signed between the parties, and added that Turkey would continue meeting its commitments until its exclusion from the program is finalised.

Demir said Turkish defense companies would evaluate how to compensate for their losses from Turkey’s removal, but added that other countries involved in the F-35 program would face extra costs of $7-8 million per jet as a result of the move.

“Our companies may face losses initially, and even though issues like sanctions and more may lead to temporary losses for the defense industry, we think it will result in our defense industry becoming stronger,” he said.