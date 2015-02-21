Turkish Cypriot FM calls for return to negotiations on Cyprus issue

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Foreign Minister Ozdil Nami called on the world to "indoctrinate" the Greek Cypriot administration to continue negotiations over the Cyprus issue.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, In a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday in Ankara, Nami said TRNC hopes 2015 will be the year for a solution over the long-standing problems over the island.

"We don't want Turkish Cypriots to pay for the deadlock over the negotiations anymore and want the international community to indoctrinate the Greek Cypriot administration to solve the issue," Nami said.

Nami also warned of a stalemate situation over the divided island, saying that if the international community is "unable to give the Greek Cypriot administration the necessary warnings, 2015 will also be a lost year."

Nami said that Turkish Cypriots want the "potable water project" from Turkey to be a "peace project."

"We have already extended our hand to Greek Cypriots about the project, which will finish soon," he said.

The long-awaited potable water supply to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is about to finish. The "Alakopru" and "Gecitkoy" barrage construction was completed for the "Northern Cyprus Water Supply Project," which will provide the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus with water for the next 50 years.

The investment cost of the barrages is approximately $37 million and the project will supply around 130 million cubic meters of water to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus every year.