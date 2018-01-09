Turkish court releases 18 arrested generals

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ 18 Turkish generals arrested on involvement in a coup attempt by Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) have been released.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Their names were included in the list of members of the Peace Council to rule country after the coup attempt in Turkey. But the court could not prove guilt of these generals. According to judges, there is not enough evidence about their involvement in the coup attempt.

Accordingly, the court decided to release Generals of the Turkish Armed Forces Erdal Öztürk, Veli Yıldırım, Şener Yazıçıoğlu, Ömer Mesut Ak, Ali Akyürker, Murat Yaygın, Celalettin Çoban, Ercan İnceoğlu, Abdulla Barutcu, Ersin Yıldırım, İsmet Gökhan Gülmez, Adnan Arslan, Salih Sevil, Osman Nadir, Ersal Ölmez, Mustafa Ilter, Abdullah Baysar, Mesut Savaş.