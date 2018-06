Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Heavy Criminal Court in Ankara has decided to bring former Prime Minister of Turkey Tansu Çiller before the court.

Report informs citing the Haber7, she will be questioned on the attempt of coup d'etat on February 28, 1997.

The trial was scheduled for July 18.

Notably, in 1997, Turkish Prime Minister was Necmettin Erbakan, Tansu Ciller - Foreign Minister.