Turkish court issues arrest warrant for heads of terrorist groups

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish court has issued arrest warrant for 48 PKK terrorist members, including the PKK's Syrian branch of the Democratic Union Party PYD head Salih Muslim, on charges of planning and carrying out the February car bomb that killed 29 people in Ankara.

Report infroms citing the Anadolu.

The arrest warrant, which was issued on Tuesday, covers the PKK's senior members, Zübeyir Aydar and Remzi Kartal both of whom are responsible for the terror group's operations in European countries.

A car bomb was detonated while military service vehicles were passing by in Ankara, killing 99 people and 500 injured in central Ankara on February 17.