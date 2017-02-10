Turkish constitutional referendum will be held in April

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has signed a draft law on amendments to the constitution.

Report informs citing Haber7, it means Turkish referendum will be held on April 16.

Notably, according to the Turkish laws, voting must be held after 60 days of signing draft law by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The document was submitted to the head of state on February 2. President may approve the draft within 15 days or submit to the parliament to be discussed again.

Yesterday, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ put forward possibility to hold the constitutional referendum on April 16.