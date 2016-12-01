Turkish company senior officer detained over FETÖ links

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Senior officer of known Turkish Doğan Holding Group of Companies in Ankara Barbaros Muratoğlu detained over links to Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Report informs citing the Fox TV, Barbaros Muratoğlu will be sent to Istanbul to give evidence.

Former writer of Star newspaper Cem Küçük wrote in his Twitter page: Barbaros Muratoğlu means Aydın Doğan (Holding's owner). In 2011-2016ç B. Muratoğlu was doing works of Aydın Doğan related to FETÖ.