Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) Chief Hakan Fidan headed to Moscow on January 18.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, Hulusi Akar and Hakan Fidan will meet with Russian officials, including Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov.

Situation in the region, including security in Syria, will be discussed during the talks.