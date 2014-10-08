​Turkish authorities impose a curfew

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish authorities imposed a curfew after 15 people have been killed and a lot injured during the mass protests of Kurds, Report informs citing the Associated Press.

A curfew has been declared in the Diyarbakir, Mardin, Siirt, Mus, Van and Batma provinces.

During the clashes, which began on October 6 in the whole country, protesters smashed shops, pelted police, buildings and cars with stones and firebombs. In response, law enforcement officers used water cannons and tear gas.

About 100 Kurdish protesters broke into the European Parliament in Brussels on October 7, demanding the EU countries to get involved more actively in the fight against militants of the Islamic state. On October 6. Kurdish activists staged a protest in the Dutch Parliament in Hague, with such slogans as "Stop omission, support Kobani".

Kurdish protests are related to the fact that the militants of ISIL have almost occupied the Kobani city, located on the border with Turkey. This city is also considered a capital of the Kurdish Autonomy. Fighters besieged the city for nearly three weeks with tanks and artillery.