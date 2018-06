Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least 49 terrorists were killed in two air operations conducted in northern Iraq on January 29.

Report informs citing the Haber7, the Turkish Armed Forces said Thursday.

The statement said that Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes in the northern Iraqi regions of Avashin-Basyan, Asos/Kandil, Zap, and Hakurk.