Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ 343 terrorists have been neutralized in Olive Branch operation by the Turkish Armed Forces in Afrin, Syria.

Report informs referring to Habertürk, Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) General Staff says.

It was reported that 13 Turkish fighters destroyed 23 Daesh and PKK (YPG and PYD) targets.

Notably, Olive Branch operation began on January 20.