    Turkish army neutralized 897 terrorists in Afrin

    Turkish Armed Forces General Staff reported

    Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least 897 PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists have been neutralized since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region.

    Report informs, Turkish Armed Forces General Staff said.

    In a statement, the military added that the Turkish Armed Forces had destroyed 17 terrorist targets in overnight airstrikes.

    Notably, on January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

