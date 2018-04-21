Turkish army neutralized 37 terrorists in past week

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ The General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces unveiled the number of terrorists have been neutralized during operations in the country and in the north of Iraq over the past week.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, on April 14-20, 37 terrorists were neutralized in Tunceli, Diyarbakır, Şırnak and northern Iraq.

Five servicemen were killed and nine were injured in operations.

According to the information, 4254 terrorists have been neutralized since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch.