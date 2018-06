Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ 31 soldiers of Turkish Armed Forces have been killed and 143 wounded in anti-terror operation "Olive Branch" since February 12.

Report informs citing the Haber7, General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces said.

According to the information, 103 terrorists were neutralized on 24th day of the operation.

1369 terrorists have been killed since the beginning of the operation (January 20) till February 12.