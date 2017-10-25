Turkish army clears strategic points of Idlib from terrorists

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish militants have cleared the Idlib region of Syria from terrorists and now controls strategic points.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish Armed Forces General Staff said.

Abu al-Duhur and Taftanaz Military airbases, the two strategic points on Mount Cebel Berekat between İdlib and Afrin regions of Syria, are under the control of Turkish servicemen. Thus, a safe flight of military aircraft will be provided to the region.

According to information, Turkish servicemen are expected to start operations to free Syria's Afrin and Menbic regions terrorists.