Turkish army clears strategic points of Idlib from terrorists

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish militants have cleared the Idlib region of Syria from terrorists and now controls strategic points.
Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish Armed Forces General Staff said.
Abu al-Duhur and Taftanaz Military airbases, the two strategic points on Mount Cebel Berekat between İdlib and Afrin regions of Syria, are under the control of Turkish servicemen. Thus, a safe flight of military aircraft will be provided to the region.
According to information, Turkish servicemen are expected to start operations to free Syria's Afrin and Menbic regions terrorists.
