Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Free Syrian Army (FSA) supported by the Turkish Armed Forces, has cleared other 6 Syrian villages from the ISIS group.

Report informs citing Haber7, other 6 Syrian villages were freed from the terrorists on the 15th day of 'Fırat Kalkanı' anti-terrorist operation.

According to the information, currently, the Free Syrian Army controls Wuquf, Sadvi, Al Ayyubiyah, Shandi, Sinekli and Abubiyah villages.