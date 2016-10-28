Turkish Armed Forces sacked 195 officers

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ More 195 servicemen have been sacked from the Turkish Armed Forces.

Report informs citing Anadolu, they were dismissed under the decision of the Turkish Defense Ministry, as a part of investigation against the Fethullahçı Terror Organization.

According to the report, they served at the Turkish Land Forces Command and Naval Forces Command.

So, number of staff members, dismissed from the Turkish Armed Forces reached 4 134.