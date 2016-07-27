Turkish Armed Forces announces number of soldiers participated in the coup attempt

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) announced on July 27 that a total of 8,651 soldiers took part in the failed coup attempt on July 15, describing them as “terrorists of the Gülenist Terror Organization [FETÖ] in military uniforms.”

“The number of terrorists in military uniforms was 8,651. This figure makes up 1.5 percent of TSK,” the TSK said in a statement.

It also added that 35 planes, 37 helicopters, 74 tanks, 239 armed vehicles and three ships were used in the attempt.

TSK also reiterated that it was strongly against such a coup attempt and had the power to put down any further threats.