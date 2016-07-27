 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish Armed Forces announces number of soldiers participated in the coup attempt

    35 planes, 37 helicopters, 74 tanks, 239 armed vehicles and three ships were used in the attempt

    Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) announced on July 27 that a total of 8,651 soldiers took part in the failed coup attempt on July 15, describing them as “terrorists of the Gülenist Terror Organization [FETÖ] in military uniforms.”

    “The number of terrorists in military uniforms was 8,651. This figure makes up 1.5 percent of TSK,” the TSK said in a statement.

    It also added that 35 planes, 37 helicopters, 74 tanks, 239 armed vehicles and three ships were used in the attempt.

    TSK also reiterated that it was strongly against such a coup attempt and had the power to put down any further threats.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi