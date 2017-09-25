Turkish and Iran presidents hold phone conversation

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Telephone conversation was held between Turkish and Iranian Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Hassan Rouhani.

Report inform citing the Anadolu, in addition to bilateral relations, the sides discussed recent developments in the region, including referendum decision of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government.

The sides stated that non-abolition of the referendum will cause chaos in the region. Both leaders stressed that attach great importance to Iraq's territorial integrity.

During the meeting, President Erdoğan's visit to Iran on October 4 was also touched upon. Also, implementation of the 4th meeting of the regular Turkey-Iran High Level Cooperation Council was emphasized.