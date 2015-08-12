 Top
    Turkish and Georgian presidents discuss situation in region

    Giorgi Margvelashvili: Georgia condemns any terrorist incident

    Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ " Georgia is an important partner of Turkey."

    Report informs, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that in telephone conversation with the president of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili.

    Turkish President expressed willingness to help victims of a natural disaster in Tbilisi on June 13-14.

    "Georgia condemns any terrorist incident. In cooperation with the international community, it continues to fight against the world's biggest danger, "- G.Margvelashvili said.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his gratitude for the support of the official Tbilisi, Georgia, for the protection of peace and stability in international community appreciates and supports the activities.

    The heads of state also discussed other issues of bilateral and regional cooperation.

