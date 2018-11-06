Turkish Ambassador to Russia leaves his post

© РИА "Новости" https://report.az/storage/news/0cd623998f3bf38c9a7ca2a273d80ea4/3e28db86-51be-4a24-b388-0782547d15cd_292.jpg

Baku. 6 Nov. REPORT.AZ / Turkish Ambassador to Rüseyin Dirioz leaves his post and will return to Ankara within in months,.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the due statement came from the Ambassador speaking to journalists.

"My term in office is coming to an end and I will leave Russia within two months. I do not know yet what post I will take on returning to Turkey, but I am convinced that we will continue working with Moscow," the Turkish diplomat said.

Notably, Dirioz was appointed Ambassador of Turkey in Moscow in 2016.

Earlier it was reported that Turkey appointed a new Ambassador to Russia- the former Ambassador of Turkey to Ukraine, the head of the consular service of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Mehmet Samsar.