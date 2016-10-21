Turkish ambassador summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Ambassador to Tehran Rıza Hakan summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Iran.

Report informs citing Habertürk, the ambassador informed about strong protest by Tehran.

According to Iranian TV channel, Turkish ambassador was informed that phrases made by some Turkish officials do not reflect reality.

Yesterday in an interview with reporters, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey, a government spokesman Numan Kurtulmuş accused Tehran of exacerbation of the situation in Iraq.

The main culprit in tension of the situation is Iran which is moving closer to the US".