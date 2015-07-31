Turkish Ambassador says, Putin and Erdogan to meet late November

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ An intergovernmental agreement on the Turkish Stream pipeline has not yet been signed, but Russia and Turkey are on talks on the preparation stage of the project, Report informs citing Russian media, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Ümit Yardim said.

“The preparation phase embraces various aspects, including legal, ecological aspects, as well as working out the technological and economical bases. This is not a single document that is offered by one side to the other and then it’s signed. There are questions that we ask each other and we wait for answers,” Yardim told RIA Novosti.

However, the two countries are discussing the construction of only one thread of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline so far, Yardim pointed out.

“Both the Russian and the Turkish sides have documents, in which only one thread is being considered,” he said.

The ambassador added that one thread of the pipeline going directly to Turkey would be sufficient for the beginning.

He also said that gas prices remain a factor in the ongoing talks, but not a conclusive one.