Turkish airstrikes target PKK in northern Iraq

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey’s military said early Thursday that airstrikes targeted tens of PKK terrorists, including some of the organization's top figures, in northern Iraq on Wednesday night, Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish General Staff said that a group of 60-70 people were targeted in the Haftanin region of northern Iraq close to Turkish border late Wednesday.

The airstrikes followed a terrorist attack which hit military-owned vehicles in central Ankara on Wednesday evening, killing at least 28 people and wounding 61 more.

An initial report from Ankara’s governor suggested three military-owned vehicles and a private vehicle were hit during the evening rush hour.

The blast occurred in Merasim Street which connects Dikmen Street to Inonu Boulevard and is close to Turkish General Staff and parliament buildings.

Ankara Governor Mehmet Kiliclar said the authorities believed a bomb-laden vehicle was the source of the blast.